Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:AFHP opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Tuesday. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.58 million and a P/E ratio of 19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

