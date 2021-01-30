Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.