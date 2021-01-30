Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $903.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $903.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.65 million to $1.02 billion. Shopify reported sales of $505.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $21.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,098.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,737. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,162.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,042.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

