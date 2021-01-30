Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Given New $0.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $0.40 to $0.30 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.