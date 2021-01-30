Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Up 12.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sharps Compliance traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.22. 302,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 156,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMED. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and a P/E ratio of 188.88.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

