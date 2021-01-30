Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $295.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$295.00 and last traded at C$275.00, with a volume of 2184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$281.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.06.

Get Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) alerts:

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.88 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.