Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $123.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

