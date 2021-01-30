Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.501-9.501 billion.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEKEY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.