SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Decreased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 2.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,486. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,282.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 in the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

