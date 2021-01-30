Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,779.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,744.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,343.10. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

