Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.