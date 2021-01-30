Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

