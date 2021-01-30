Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.