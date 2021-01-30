Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 114,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.