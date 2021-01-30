Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGAMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 62,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.15.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $582.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

