Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.67.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

