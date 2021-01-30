Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in January

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFIV opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Sector 5 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Sector 5
