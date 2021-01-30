Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,249 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Seascape Capital Management cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,019. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

