Seascape Capital Management Invests $236,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corning by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GLW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 5,565,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Corning Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
