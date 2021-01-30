Seascape Capital Management Invests $236,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corning by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 5,565,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

