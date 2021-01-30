Seascape Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

SAP stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

