Seascape Capital Management Buys 188 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $241.92. 2,494,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

