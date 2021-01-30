Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.65. Approximately 7,261,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,482,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

