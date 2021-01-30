Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of SBCF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.45. 285,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.