Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $174,268,000 after buying an additional 134,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 25.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $158,608,000 after buying an additional 211,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $216.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,395. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. SEA has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

