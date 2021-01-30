SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40). Approximately 993,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 609,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.