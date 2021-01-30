Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Insider Patrick Maxwell Buys 6,472 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell bought 6,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23).

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,041.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.41. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 451.80 ($5.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) alerts:

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.