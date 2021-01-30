Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes $5.30 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. IPG Photonics comprises 4.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.43. The company had a trading volume of 400,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

