Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes $4.13 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Ecolab comprises about 3.3% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

