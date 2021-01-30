Scott Investment Partners LLP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,573,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,401. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

