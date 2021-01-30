Scott Investment Partners LLP Invests $513,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

