Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

