Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 171,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 522,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,098. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

