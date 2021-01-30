Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

