Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

