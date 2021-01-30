Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 188.9% in January

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBBTF stock remained flat at $$37.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

