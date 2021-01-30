Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

SHA stock opened at €6.54 ($7.69) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.09.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.