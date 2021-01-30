Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.76. Sappi shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 5,466 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

