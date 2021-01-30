SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $127.30 Average PT from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

