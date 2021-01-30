SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $127.30 Average PT from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Featured Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.