Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.78 ($7.97).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.65 ($12.52) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €15.47 ($18.19). The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.88.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

