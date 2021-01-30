Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 30,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

