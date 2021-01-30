Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 30,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.