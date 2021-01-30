SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDTTU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19.
About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
