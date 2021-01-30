SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
SDTTU remained flat at $$0.23 on Friday. 44,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
