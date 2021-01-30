SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

SDTTU remained flat at $$0.23 on Friday. 44,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

