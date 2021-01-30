Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,830,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,657,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.