Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,830,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,657,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.01.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
