SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.41. Approximately 982,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,059,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,525.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
