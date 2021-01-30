SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.41. Approximately 982,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,059,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,525.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

