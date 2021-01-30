Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €104.10 ($122.47) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

