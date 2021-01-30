Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Honeywell International accounts for 0.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 728.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

