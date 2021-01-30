Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $16.38 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 15.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.