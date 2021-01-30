SafeInsure Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,812.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $178,117.99 and approximately $4,812.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 158.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,194,166 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

