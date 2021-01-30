Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.46. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 963,323 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$838.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

