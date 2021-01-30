S.Finance (SFG) Market Cap Achieves $36,938.82

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $36,938.82 and $3.28 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

S.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

