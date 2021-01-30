Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) traded as high as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 93394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.76.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 over the last 90 days.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.91.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7385626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

